An illustrated guide to green software engineering

The environmental impact of software is becoming a growing concern for the industry. We can, then, no longer pretend that software is ephemeral and immaterial — it's intimately connected to both the immediate hardware on which it runs and wider energy systems.

Green software engineering is one of the most important ways in which technologists are attempting to address the environmental implications of software. In this illustrated guide, we'll explain what green software engineering is, what it involves and how you can get started with it.

Of course, creating a sustainable future requires more than small shifts in how we build software — but given its centrality to so many parts of modern life, taking steps to mitigate the carbon footprint of our software products and systems is something everyone in the industry needs to take seriously.