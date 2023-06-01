We based the new application tracking system on the bubble.io no-code project web app builder – a faster, cheaper solution that was fit-for-purpose. We customized everything from the UX to the self-managed application page for candidates, the interview scheduling and scoring, and assigning schools to successful candidates, resulting in a slicker experience all round. And, crucially, because no coding is needed, the Teach For Thailand team can handle the maintenance themselves – without the need for training.

Before the new platform was implemented, Teach For Thailand could recruit 50-60 fellows a year from 500 applications. Now, following implementation, they are aiming to recruit 100+ teachers a year, and can continue to scale. Teach For Thailand now fully owns its data and is planning to use it in new ways, such as linking candidates’ competency data with their actual teaching performance measures to help refine recruitment processes and support recruits.