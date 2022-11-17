China Retail tips on live e-commerce (part two)

* Live service provider comparison overview

Retail categories

Currently, in the retail live e-commerce ecosystem, the mainstream categories include clothing and footwear, food and beverage, beauty and personal care, household essentials, etc. Looking forward, kitchenware and kitchen appliances, consumer electronics, jewelry, glasses, pets, daily necessities, etc. are categories with high potential. We also found that emerging categories such as hotels, cultural and travel services, knowledge consumption, books, etc., are also taking another form of "scenario narrative" and are entering the live broadcast space where broadcasters are not just selling goods, but selling more intangible goods such as stories, poems, and faraway places.

The market usually divides live broadcasts into three modes: "livestreamer with goods“; "factory broadcaster" and "store broadcaster". The main “livestreamer with goods” are the "Quality Propaganda Channel", Li Jiaqi, and Viya who garner huge amounts of traffic and can play a very public role. However, the higher commission rate and discount rate make it difficult for businesses to directly profit. As for "factory broadcaster", this refers to non-brand businesses who directly send out shipments through livestreaming, where the brand is not involved. Last but not least, “store broadcaster” is where stores and brands are guiding and doing the livestreaming. Taobao store broadcast is "class customer service" that provides detailed explanations of the goods and issues exclusive coupons to "increase conversion" rather than "attract traffic." Another example is Shake Shack’s store broadcast, where its objective revolves around "product promotion + profit," attracting consumers through content that speaks to the brand style.