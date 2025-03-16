Thoughtworks University, an immersive journey

It doesn't matter what your background is, our graduate and career changer program embraces trainees from all technical abilities and walks of life. All you need is a love for technology and a passion for learning.
Thoughtworks University (TWU) is our immersive program designed to prepare those embarking on their journey as Thoughtworkers. This experience begins with an intensive training, where participants learn to build functional software and develop key consulting skills essential for tackling ambitious challenges. After that, they join their first client projects and continue growing through structured monthly learning sessions.
Since its inception in 2005, more than 4000 Thoughtworkers have gone through TWU, building lasting connections with colleagues from around the world.
This year (2025), Thoughtworks University (TWU) returned to an in-person format after several years, starting with an initial pilot program in Romania. The program will now continue in India.
To provide an authentic look into this experience, we asked Ana Boyero, now a Developer Consultant, to share her insights from her participation in this edition.
Meet Ana: From screenwriting to software development
Ana Boyero’s journey into tech is anything but conventional. With a background in Telecommunications Engineering and a Data Analytics bootcamp under her belt, Ana’s skills include Python, MySQL, Power BI, and Tableau. But what truly sets her apart is her storytelling ability shaped by years of experience in journalism and screenwriting. Having worked at media giants like Antena 3, La Sexta, and El País, and as a screenwriter for TV series like La Casa de Papel (Netflix), Ana knows how to craft compelling narratives. Now, as a Developer Consultant - Graduate, she applies that same analytical and creative mindset to software development, proving that great developers come from all walks of life.
Here are some highlights from her journey at TWU:
Week one: Adapting and initial learnings
From day one, Ana discovered that TWU brings together not only graduates in technology but also individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Architecture, Finance, and Journalism. The group's diversity defined the experience from the start. During her first week, Ana encountered new concepts such as Architecture and Application Layers, learned about the value of Test-Driven Development (TDD), and experienced the fast-paced nature of consulting through practical exercises. She also discovered the impact of collaboration by programming in pairing and mobbing with her peers.
Beyond the classroom, the first week was about forming connections. Ana and her fellow grads shared their first meals together, explored Bucharest’s historic streets, and embraced the cultural differences that made their cohort unique. The learning extended beyond coding—she experienced agile processes firsthand, navigating the fast iterations of consulting through a simulated project where teams had to deliver a “client’s dream house.”
Week two: Skill-building and learning consolidation
The second week was marked by a deep dive into topics like developing user stories under the INVEST principles, the test pyramid, and the ethical responsibility of technology. Ana and her team faced technical and methodological challenges, such as estimating user stories and managing Continuous Integration (CI/CD). The experience of breaking pipelines and fixing them reinforced the importance of learning through iteration.
Beyond technology, Ana and her peers participated in multicultural dinners, explored Romania’s cultural richness from the stunning Orthodox churches to discovering the famous Papanasi dessert and even took a weekend trip to Transylvania, where they visited Bran Castle, famously associated with Dracula. These moments of cultural exchange added depth to the TWU journey.
There is still one more week left in Ana’s journey through TWU—stay tuned for more updates coming soon!
