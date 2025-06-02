Behind the scenes of Thoughtworks University in India

After running remotely for the past few years, it was finally time to build something even bigger and better for our graduates and career changers and being there made it all real. Since its inception in 2005, more than 4,000 Thoughtworkers have gone through TWU. It was incredibly moving to see the program come full circle and take this new next step.

Standing alongside our amazing colleagues, brainstorming ideas about cultural immersion and connection, brought a whole new energy to everything we’ve been working on. There was so much excitement, motivation and honestly, a wave of nostalgia. I started my career at Thoughtworks in 2014, hiring graduates who would go through Thoughtworks University and even traveled to India to run some of their sessions. Now, leading the program globally, being back in India feels like a full-circle moment and makes bringing TWU in person to life again especially meaningful.

Of course, bringing back the in-person TWU experience wasn’t without its challenges. The biggest one? Operations. Behind the scenes, it’s a massive puzzle: securing visas, flights, accommodation, coordinating every pickup and drop-off, setting up welcoming spaces and making sure every graduate and career changer feels safe and supported from day one. It’s a lot of work but it’s all worth it when you see how much it adds to their experience.