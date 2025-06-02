Behind the scenes of Thoughtworks University in India

Thoughtworks University (TWU) is officially back in person for 2025! This year, we’re bringing together graduates and career changers from across the globe for a year-long journey of learning, collaboration and growth.
It’s taken a huge effort behind the scenes to make this return possible and I’ve been lucky to be part of it. As Global Head of First Year Experience, I recently traveled to India to help bring TWU to life and I’d love to share a bit of that experience with you.
After running remotely for the past few years, it was finally time to build something even bigger and better for our graduates and career changers and being there made it all real. Since its inception in 2005, more than 4,000 Thoughtworkers have gone through TWU. It was incredibly moving to see the program come full circle and take this new next step.
Standing alongside our amazing colleagues, brainstorming ideas about cultural immersion and connection, brought a whole new energy to everything we’ve been working on. There was so much excitement, motivation and honestly, a wave of nostalgia. I started my career at Thoughtworks in 2014, hiring graduates who would go through Thoughtworks University and even traveled to India to run some of their sessions. Now, leading the program globally, being back in India feels like a full-circle moment and makes bringing TWU in person to life again especially meaningful.
Of course, bringing back the in-person TWU experience wasn’t without its challenges. The biggest one? Operations. Behind the scenes, it’s a massive puzzle: securing visas, flights, accommodation, coordinating every pickup and drop-off, setting up welcoming spaces and making sure every graduate and career changer feels safe and supported from day one. It’s a lot of work but it’s all worth it when you see how much it adds to their experience.
This year’s Thoughtworks University is also different from anything we’ve done before. We’re combining the best of both worlds: a four-week immersive term in Pune, followed by a full year of learning and growth when you return back home. Graduates and career changers won’t just leave with memories. They’ll leave with skills in high-demand areas such as AI and a strong foundation from which to launch their careers in tech.
One of the proudest moments for me during this trip was spending time with the incredible TWU team. From sharing knowledge to enjoying afternoon samosas together, I was reminded that TWU and Thoughtworks stand for global connection, deep collaboration and working with brilliant, inspiring people.
If I had to describe TWU in three words, I would say: Immersive. Transformational. Unforgettable.
From the moment you land, you’re surrounded by new experiences that challenge and inspire you. Thoughtworks University pushes you to step outside your comfort zone and grow in ways you don’t expect, whether it’s pairing on code for the first time, learning to navigate and apply AI tools responsibly, giving your first client presentation, or finding your way in a new country alongside people you’ve just met. These shared experiences build resilience, confidence and connection and the relationships you form will stay with you long after the program ends.
I can’t wait to welcome new trainees and see the next generation of leaders begin their journey!
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.