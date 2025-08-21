Gender bias in 2025

We set out to create this little book with a simple goal: to help our global teams understand each other a little better and build more empathy. Intending to open up conversations and encourage people to get to know each other. Why? Because teams that know each other can support each other. Teams that understand each other create space for each other. People who know each other feel safe together. The outcome? Building belonging.

We hope that it might inspire you to get to know your team, your colleagues, and their contexts a little better. And so, make those teams better places to be.