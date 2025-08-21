Gender bias in 2025

Being interviewed for this, I felt safe and seen and valued. This is far from corporate purple washing. The end product is powerful and I would encourage all to read it.
From childhood experiences to workplace microaggressions, the motherhood penalty to the mathematics of unpaid labor, the stories we uncovered reveal universal patterns of inequality. But they also revealed extraordinary resilience, joy and unswerving courage to shape their own destinies; a set of unique stories of what it truly means to be a "woman" in the modern world.
We set out to create this little book with a simple goal: to help our global teams understand each other a little better and build more empathy. Intending to open up conversations and encourage people to get to know each other. Why? Because teams that know each other can support each other. Teams that understand each other create space for each other. People who know each other feel safe together. The outcome? Building belonging.
We hope that it might inspire you to get to know your team, your colleagues, and their contexts a little better. And so, make those teams better places to be.
What an amazing effort by everyone involved to arrive at a brilliant expression of the joys, the challenges, the complications, the shared experiences we have.
