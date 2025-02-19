Making modernization a path to growth

The legacy challenge



Monolithic legacy banking systems are characterised by a tight ‘coupling’ of capabilities, making even the smallest of changes akin to open-heart surgery, with significant risk of unintended side effects. This inhibits progress, as any changes mean that systems must be subjected to long, usually manual test cycles and change approval processes.



This also lowers resilience. A fault in one domain, like loan origination, can take down others like deposits, payments, or insurance, because all of these apparently distinct capabilities rely on the same underlying infrastructure, such as processors, memory and storage. If a bug in loan repayment calculation overloads the central processing unit (CPU), other dependent workflows will be inhibited too.



There are clear commercial consequences of all of these challenges. Outages, even small ones, cause loss of marginal income from transactions. Longer outages trigger regulatory oversight with potential fines, compensation to affected customers and have opportunity cost to the bank as it diverts staff to address regulators’ concerns.



Similarly, a slower time to market means potential retardation of revenue streams because each new product or feature, or a change to existing ones has an associated revenue expectation. Further, these cause erosion of customer trust and confidence. This can result in proportional reduction in active accounts and declining new business from both existing and new customers.



While end-to-end change delivery automation can boost productivity and speed, it is hard to implement in the context of such unwieldy legacy systems because of the sprawling interdependencies. Manual processes slow the development and release of new features and products.



Last but not least, a monolithic core cannot efficiently support variations in transaction volumes. Banking is cyclical and seasonal. There are times of day, month and year when transaction volumes peak well above the average. With monolithic cores, banks caught in these cycles have limited options:



Substantially overprovision capacity to ensure all transactions are processed in real-time.

Smooth peaks by batching or queuing transactions, sometimes processing them days after they were initiated.

Build custom solutions by carving out specific modules to separate stand-alone systems, and then look at options to synchronise data between the two (especially in cases where low value, high-volume transactions start impacting the core system’s performance).



None of these choices are attractive. Overprovisioning is costly. Batching leads to poor customer experience and may have financial consequences. Creating stand-alone solutions is also costly and needs careful design to ensure data integrity across systems.



Most legacy banking cores have accumulated substantial technical debt over the years, and in some cases this can place the solvency of entire banks in question. McKinsey, for example, calculated US$2 billion in tech debt costs across more than 1,000 systems at one large North American bank. New regulations also make technical debt a potential financial liability. Reforms like the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority’s CPS-230 require a level of operational resilience that those saddled with legacy cores will struggle to meet.



Many financial institutions have therefore layered new systems on top of their monoliths to provide customer-facing features like multi-channel apps with faster transaction capabilities. But these do little to remove the constraints of legacy technology, and may introduce higher overall complexity if approached without engineering rigour.



The cloud solution

A more optimal response is a cloud-native banking solution that is modular, decoupled, domain-driven and composable via application programming interfaces (APIs). Modularity and decoupling limit the ‘blast radius’ of defects or failures, strengthening overall system resilience. These modern banking systems support flexible deployment models such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), public cloud, and private or on-prem cloud, enabling contextually relevant deployment models.

With such systems, failure in a single service or capability cannot bring an entire bank or system down. This approach is also economical because it allows granular scaling of the most in-demand capabilities. The scope of desired change can be limited to specific services and subsystems, thus reducing the testing effort, which can therefore be increasingly automated. Last but not least, composability via APIs enables the reusing of capabilities to assemble new and varied customer journeys, further economising development and reducing time-to-market.

Banks can accelerate their engineering improvements by utilising the platform capabilities offered by public cloud providers. For example, our partner Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers step-by-step guidance to building code-light banking systems on its platform. By separating functions such as payments, loans and deposits, this allows new features to be released rapidly and independently.

And banks are not just limited to consuming the capabilities offered by cloud providers. They can tap into a range of cloud-native SaaS tools offered by third parties, most commonly modern thin core ledgers. This further reduces the heavy lifting that banks would otherwise have to perform, further strengthening their ability to focus on value for customers.