Insurance
Spark the extraordinary advantages of digitalized insurance.
The insurance industry is undergoing a digital revolution. Some of the many challenges reshaping the industry include complex underwriting, inefficient claims processing and growing demand for personalized services.
It’s time to transform your biggest challenges into your competitive advantage. We support you in adopting emerging technologies, like cloud-native architectures and GenAI, seamlessly integrating partner providers into your ecosystem, empowering advisors and other intermediaries, enhancing the claims experience, and keeping your customers at the center of innovation. By digitizing the insurance value chain, together we can enhance operational efficiency, improve customer and employee experience, and ensure your insurance business prospers in a data-driven, digital world.
Spark the extraordinary advantages of digitalized insurance.
The insurance industry is undergoing a digital revolution. Some of the many challenges reshaping the industry include complex underwriting, inefficient claims processing and growing demand for personalized services.
It’s time to transform your biggest challenges into your competitive advantage. We support you in adopting emerging technologies, like cloud-native architectures and GenAI, seamlessly integrating partner providers into your ecosystem, empowering advisors and other intermediaries, enhancing the claims experience, and keeping your customers at the center of innovation. By digitizing the insurance value chain, together we can enhance operational efficiency, improve customer and employee experience, and ensure your insurance business prospers in a data-driven, digital world.
Why data will define value for insurers - and how to harness its full potential for success
Data is now a critical asset for insurers, driving personalized experiences and competitive advantage. Discover how modernizing data strategies can help insurers stay competitive and deliver exceptional customer value.
Omnichannel engagement platforms
Boost customer loyalty with omnichannel platforms
We help you to build seamless omnichannel engagement platforms across the entire insurance value-chain. Empower your customers with simplified applications, easy access to information, simple claims submission, and timely notifications. This approach leverages Data Mesh principles such as decentralised data ownership, enabling more efficient access to insights, better decision-making across the organization, and enhanced operational efficiency—helping you stay competitive while making life easier for your customers.
Seamless customer engagement across physical and digital channels
Virtual office platform
Differentiated user experience
AI-based personalization engine
Digital underwriting
Automated business rule engine (BRE)
Chatbots and virtual assistants
Digital claims management
Policy servicing “First Time Right” (FTR)
Omnichannel analytics
Unified data platform
Operational transformation
Enhance efficiency with operational transformation
With our support, you can modernize legacy systems and digital insurance platforms to increase ROI with integrations across the whole insurance value chain. Partner with us to facilitate faster claims processing, streamline workflows, ensure compliance with audit trails, and integrate third-party services. We help you adopt AI automation to enhance customer service across the claims lifecycle for a better customer experience.
Streamlining insurance operations
Open insurance framework
Unified customer communication
Legacy modernization
Embedded insurance
Predictive analytics
Back office transformation
Claims automation and straight-through processing (STP)
Policy Servicing “First Time Right” (FTR)
Process transparency virtual office
Employee talent and skill enablement
Distribution empowerment
Meet customer needs with distribution empowerment
Empower your advisors to focus on what really matters. We support you in building modern platforms that give your advisors the freedom to meet the changing needs of your customers, optimizing every touch point from marketing, through to sales and distribution. By adopting a human-centered approach, we enable your advisors’ roles to evolve, enhancing efficiency and improving the customer experience.
Streamlining insurance distribution
Expedited partners’ onboarding - virtual office
Product customization
Personalized recommendations
Sales and partners’ support
Lead management
Partners’ training and development
Performance monitoring
Rewards and compensation
Chatbots and virtual assistants
Role-based partner access
If you stand back and you think about what we have achieved over that period of time, it's jaw dropping. We have mobilized one of the nation's most traditional, historical businesses. We have created an extraordinary amount of capacity to deliver in a lean and agile way, and I have to thank Thoughtworks for that.