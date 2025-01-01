Building inclusive teams allows us to bring different perspectives to everything we create, and to think critically about the economic and social implications. This diversity of viewpoints is core to the ability to innovate, and create technology that underpins, rather than undermines, positive societal transformation.

Responsible technology is not only about the products and solutions companies create. It extends to how they manage and protect data and technology assets — their own, and those of their customers. We work closely with clients and partner organizations to enhance the resilience of their infrastructure against privacy and security breaches, as well as newer threats and negative implications emerging from the expanding frontiers of hostile technology. The aim is to make both security and ethics not just a response, but a discipline, evident in everything the enterprise does.

Security and ethics are embedded in the SASB materiality matrix for software and IT services, which provides us with recommendations for industry-specific standards and sustainability targets. Thoughtworks has long been focused on embedding many of these in our operations and client work, and is working towards measuring and reporting on them. Where appropriate our progress is noted in the appendix.

The commitment to technology that is responsible and equitable informs our conversations with clients, our overarching strategy and the projects we’re participating in around the world. It also ensures that with our partners we’re contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goal (9) of creating infrastructure and innovations that are not just functional and effective, but inclusive and sustainable.