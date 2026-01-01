We are incredibly proud to share that Thoughtworks has been recognised as the AWS Global Partner of the Year for Data and Analytics. This win celebrates the teams delivering world-class data modernization, real AI readiness and meaningful outcomes for clients around the world.
Thoughtworks achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization
Thoughtworks has achieved the AWS Agentic AI Specialization, marking us as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems. This distinction enables us to help clients move beyond AI experimentation to deliver tangible returns on investment across high-value use cases, including intelligent process automation and autonomous customer operations.
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Watch the recording: Scaling Enterprise Value with Agentic AI
Dr. Sebastian Werner, Head of Data & AI Solutions, Thoughtworks hosted AI Live! at re:Invent from the Partners LIVE! Booth Watch the replay on Scaling Enterprise Value with Agentic AI.
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