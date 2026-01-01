Unpacking AWS’s game changing AI, cloud and networking announcements At AWS re:Invent 2025, Thoughtworks VP of Cloud, Brian Blanchard, sat down with two of AWS’s leading experts, Ahmed Raafat and Mevlit Mustafa, to break down the innovations shaping 2026. We cut through the noise and cover the practical implications of AgentCore, Kiro, & Multi-Cloud Networking and what these shifts mean for enterprise architects and how to act now to stay ahead of the curve.