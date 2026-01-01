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AWS re:Invent 2025

Ideas to impact with AI

 

re:Invent Back

Highlights from AWS re:Invent 2025

The energy at AWS re:Invent was electric. Hear from our leaders as they celebrate our partnership with AWS and highlight the engagement with customers and valued partners at re:Invent. Discover how we’re transforming our go-to-market strategy to deliver extraordinary impact in 2026, from agentic developer platforms to AI-assisted mainframe modernization.
AWS Partner of the Year in Data & Analytics
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AWS Data and Analytics Partner of the Year

We are incredibly proud to share that Thoughtworks has been recognised as the AWS Global Partner of the Year for Data and Analytics. This win celebrates the teams delivering world-class data modernization, real AI readiness and meaningful outcomes for clients around the world.

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Agentic AI specialization

Thoughtworks achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization

 

Thoughtworks has achieved the AWS Agentic AI Specialization, marking us as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems. This distinction enables us to help clients move beyond AI experimentation to deliver tangible returns on investment across high-value use cases, including intelligent process automation and autonomous customer operations.

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Unpacking AWS’s game changing AI, cloud and networking announcements

At AWS re:Invent 2025, Thoughtworks VP of Cloud, Brian Blanchard, sat down with two of AWS’s leading experts, Ahmed Raafat and Mevlit Mustafa, to break down the innovations shaping 2026. We cut through the noise and cover the practical implications of AgentCore, Kiro, & Multi-Cloud Networking and what these shifts mean for enterprise architects and how to act now to stay ahead of the curve.

Watch the recording: Scaling Enterprise Value with Agentic AI

 

Dr. Sebastian Werner, Head of Data & AI Solutions, Thoughtworks hosted AI Live! at re:Invent from the Partners LIVE! Booth Watch the replay on Scaling Enterprise Value with Agentic AI.

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