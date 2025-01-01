Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
XConf Europe 2023

Recordings are now available
Technologists from Europe were invited to XConf Europe in Amsterdam to listen to insightful keynotes from local thought leaders and participate in a robust agenda of talks from Thoughtworks technologists. Our fantastic line-up shared first-hand experiences around new approaches to software architecture, how to create infrastructure for a composable platform product strategy, generative modeling for recipe generation, practical tools for responsible AI and much more.

 

You missed this year's XConf? Check out the recordings and make sure to stay in touch for us to not miss next year's event!

 

Highlights 2023

How will Evolutionary Architecture evolve?

Rebecca Parsons, CTO Emerita

How BMW stays on the fast track by building the Connected AI Platform for digital products

Magdalena Kuhn (BMW) and Anton Vlasov

A commune in the ivory tower: A new approach to architecture

Andrew Harmel-Law, Technical Principal

Never miss XConf again

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.