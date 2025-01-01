XConf Europe 2023

Technologists from Europe were invited to XConf Europe in Amsterdam to listen to insightful keynotes from local thought leaders and participate in a robust agenda of talks from Thoughtworks technologists. Our fantastic line-up shared first-hand experiences around new approaches to software architecture, how to create infrastructure for a composable platform product strategy, generative modeling for recipe generation, practical tools for responsible AI and much more.

You missed this year's XConf? Check out the recordings and make sure to stay in touch for us to not miss next year's event!