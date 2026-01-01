Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
XConf Europe 2023

Recordings are now available
Technologists from Europe were invited to XConf Europe in Amsterdam to listen to insightful keynotes from local thought leaders and participate in a robust agenda of talks from Thoughtworks technologists. Our fantastic line-up shared first-hand experiences around new approaches to software architecture, how to create infrastructure for a composable platform product strategy, generative modeling for recipe generation, practical tools for responsible AI and much more.

 

You missed this year's XConf? Check out the recordings and make sure to stay in touch for us to not miss next year's event!

 

Aili on stage
Andrew speaking at XConf

Highlights 2023

How will Evolutionary Architecture evolve?

Rebecca Parsons, CTO Emerita

How BMW stays on the fast track by building the Connected AI Platform for digital products

Magdalena Kuhn (BMW) and Anton Vlasov

A commune in the ivory tower: A new approach to architecture

Andrew Harmel-Law, Technical Principal

