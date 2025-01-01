Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Balancing risk and opportunity in your modernization journey

Tech Horizons executive webinar series
Discover the strategic approaches organizations should adopt to navigate their unique modernization journeys.

 

In this webinar, our panel of modernization experts explore how organizations should take an objective view on identifying and scoring potential risks in their modernization efforts - while managing competing priorities within their organization.

 

Attendees will take away:

  • Examples of how organizations have managed and mitigated risk in their modernization journeys.
  • How to successfully balance offensive benefits (such as growth and innovation) with defensive benefits (including cost reduction and compliance).

Speakers

Headshot of Richard Wilmot

Richard Wilmot

Principal Partner Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services

Headshot of Mara Cajar Robinson

Mara Cajar Robinson

Head of Digital Platforms, APAC, Thoughtworks

Headshot of Nigel Dalton

Nigel Dalton

Director & Social Scientist, Thoughtworks (Moderator)

Headshot of Shodhan Sheth

Shodhan Sheth

Head of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms & Cloud Lead, Europe, Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.