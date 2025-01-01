Discover the strategic approaches organizations should adopt to navigate their unique modernization journeys.
In this webinar, our panel of modernization experts explore how organizations should take an objective view on identifying and scoring potential risks in their modernization efforts - while managing competing priorities within their organization.
Attendees will take away:
- Examples of how organizations have managed and mitigated risk in their modernization journeys.
- How to successfully balance offensive benefits (such as growth and innovation) with defensive benefits (including cost reduction and compliance).
Watch the recording
Speakers
Shodhan Sheth
Head of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms & Cloud Lead, Europe, Thoughtworks