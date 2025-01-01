Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Getting unstuck: Moving AI

from PoC to production

Tech Horizons executive webinar series
Join us for insights on transitioning AI from experimentation to enterprise impact. As AI proliferates across industries, the shift from proof-of-concepts to scalable solutions becomes paramount. In this webinar, our experts will discuss real-world successes and challenges in navigating this transition. From tackling executive skepticism to addressing technical complexities, security and talent shortages, we'll explore actionable strategies for driving AI adoption. Learn how leading organizations have leveraged AI to optimize operations and enhance customer experiences.

 

Attendees will learn:

  • Tips for overcoming executive skepticism and fostering organizational buy-in.
  • How to address technical challenges in scaling AI solutions.
  • Strategies for talent acquisition and development in AI implementation.

 

This session has ended. Register to catch the replay on demand.

Moderators and panelists

Headshot of Andy Nolan

Andy Nolan

Director of Emerging Technologies, Australia, Thoughtworks (Moderator)

Headshot of Christian Rota

Christian Rota

AL / ML Partnerships, Amazon Web Services

Headshot of Fred Herselman

Fred Herselman

General Manager of Enterprise Data, Decisioning, and AI, PEXA

Headshot of Peter Barnes

Peter Barnes

Head of Data and AI, SEAANZ, Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.