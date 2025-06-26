Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Never before has enterprise technology undergone such rapid and profound change as it’s experiencing with the advent of generative AI. For today’s leaders, this technology presents unprecedented opportunities — and risks — for their organizations. This series of webinars, delivered by Thoughtworks and our trusted technology partners, will enable executives to explore and understand the latest trends and strategies across AI, data, application and infrastructure management, and IT modernization.

Modernizing for strategic success: Transforming mainframes to drive agility and growth
 

Discover practical strategies to balance risk and reward, shift from maintenance to innovation, and build IT systems designed for low-cost, ongoing change. Hear from industry leaders pioneering safer, smarter modernization approaches tailored to evolving business objectives. The future of agility, resilience, and growth starts with embracing change. 

Hear from industry leaders pioneering safer, smarter modernization approaches tailored to evolving business objectives. 


Day and date: Thursday, June 26, 2025


Time: 11:00 AM EDT | 4:00 PM BST | 5:00 PM CEST 

Getting unstuck: Moving AI from PoC to production

Get insights on transitioning AI from experimentation to enterprise impact, including real-world successes and challenges in navigating this journey. From tackling executive skepticism to addressing technical complexities, security and talent shortages, we'll explore actionable strategies for driving AI adoption. 

Balancing risk and opportunity in your modernization journey

Discover the strategic approaches organizations should adopt to navigate their unique modernization journeys. We'll explore how organizations should take an objective view on identifying and scoring potential risks in their modernization efforts - while managing competing priorities within their organization.

Finding your modernization North Star

This session will explore the critical questions business leaders must ask to align IT objectives with strategic goals. You'll learn how to craft and communicate a comprehensive vision to stakeholders, and we’ll discuss strategies for staying focused on achieving desired outcomes amidst competing priorities.

Drive data excellence: Master governance for quality and trust

The explosive growth of AI has only increased the pressure to unlock enterprise data, however, enabling AI to consume your organization’s data also presents great risk. In this webinar, our data experts will discuss how to enable data democratization (and all its benefits) while maintaining the necessary control to ensure high quality, trustworthy data.

Navigating AI risk and compliance: The evolving role of managed operations

As businesses continue to explore and test AI use cases at scale, oversight from regulators will increase. Our experts will explore how managed operations are poised to play the role of overseer, managing risk and meeting compliance requirements associated with AI.

Solving GenAI's great challenge: Evaluating your LLM in production

Can you trust the accuracy and reliability of your large language model (LLM) outputs? The opaque nature of LLMs is one of the biggest challenges preventing organizations from getting great AI concepts into production. In this webinar, our AI experts will discuss how to evaluate LLM effectiveness and risks.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.