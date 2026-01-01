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Enterprise Modernization, Platforms and Cloud Back
Shodhan Sheth

Shodhan Sheth

Enterprise Modernization, Platforms & Cloud Lead

I’m fascinated by what you can achieve through lean and agile techniques that combine technology, people, processes and culture. I joined Thoughtworks in India as a Consultant in 2007, and have also worked with our clients in the UK and North America. I am proud to have helped many of them to transform their businesses through technology. 

 

In 2020 I was appointed Enterprise Modernization, Platform & Cloud Lead for Thoughtworks UK, where I focus on building a specialist team to support our clients with their biggest challenges.

 

I live in London.

 

 

 

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.