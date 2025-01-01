Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Jian Wang

Jian Wang

Enterprise Architecture Lead for Enterprise Modernization, Platforms & Cloud, China

I joined Thoughtworks 10 years ago as a Tech Lead, then as Technical Principal, leading teams to deliver various products and platforms. My experience and expertise lie in planning enterprise-level digital platform strategies through modern enterprise architecture methodology. I am an active writer and have published several influential articles and papers about “Zhong Tai”, a widely recognized form of digital platform in China. 

 