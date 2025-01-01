What is it?





Now more than ever, it’s important that software and systems don’t just meet an organization’s needs today — they need to be able to deliver value and support a business for years to come. Evolutionary architecture is an approach to software development that keeps that in mind, ensuring that everything you build is flexible and able to change as your needs evolve.





It helps developers experiment with new capabilities, and quickly update existing software to meet new needs, instead of constantly redeveloping from the ground up as conditions and capabilities evolve — enabling the business as a whole to respond to change faster, and more effectively.