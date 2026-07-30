Delivering a value-driven, tiered loyalty program in just 10 weeks

When you serve more than 13 million active shoppers, every detail of the customer experience matters. OTTO knew its loyalty program could do more. Following their upfront research and system design, OTTO partnered with Thoughtworks to bring the technical build to life.

Working hand-in-hand with OTTO's internal engineering teams, we helped turn a flat, one-size-fits-all model into a transparent tiered ecosystem, launched right on schedule and built to scale.

About OTTO

Operated by its parent organization, the Otto Group, otto.de is a cornerstone of European digital commerce and one of Germany's largest online marketplaces. The platform works as a curated hybrid marketplace, combining first-party retail sales in categories such as fashion, home and consumer electronics with inventory from carefully vetted third-party sellers.

By prioritizing a high-trust customer experience and sustainable practices, otto.de currently serves over 13 million active shoppers. To deepen customer engagement and maximize lifetime value in a competitive retail market, OTTO relies on OTTO UP, its user-facing loyalty program.