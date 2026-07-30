Delivering a value-driven, tiered loyalty program in just 10 weeks

When you serve more than 13 million active shoppers, every detail of the customer experience matters. OTTO knew its loyalty program could do more. Following their upfront research and system design, OTTO partnered with Thoughtworks to bring the technical build to life.
Working hand-in-hand with OTTO's internal engineering teams, we helped turn a flat, one-size-fits-all model into a transparent tiered ecosystem, launched right on schedule and built to scale.
About OTTO
Operated by its parent organization, the Otto Group, otto.de is a cornerstone of European digital commerce and one of Germany's largest online marketplaces. The platform works as a curated hybrid marketplace, combining first-party retail sales in categories such as fashion, home and consumer electronics with inventory from carefully vetted third-party sellers.
By prioritizing a high-trust customer experience and sustainable practices, otto.de currently serves over 13 million active shoppers. To deepen customer engagement and maximize lifetime value in a competitive retail market, OTTO relies on OTTO UP, its user-facing loyalty program.
The challenge: A flat model that couldn't reward loyalty
OTTO UP ran on a flat, "one-size-fits-all" membership model. Alongside it sat a separate, legacy "VIP" customer segment. This structure created real limits for the business:
Lacked the flexibility to incentivize higher spend.
Couldn't effectively differentiate benefits for top-tier customers.
Left two disconnected systems running in parallel.
OTTO needed to migrate legacy VIP customers into a single, unified ecosystem and launch a new tiered system under tight deadlines. Existing OTTO UP members also needed to move into the right tiers, based on their past behavioral data – all without friction or confusion.
The objective: Balance customer investment with meaningful rewards
The overarching goal was clear. OTTO wanted to transition the loyalty program into a more structured, value-driven ecosystem that balances customer investment with meaningful rewards.
That meant moving away from a uniform, flat model toward a transparent tiered structure. The new approach lets OTTO protect its operational margins by reserving premium services and high-tier benefits for its most engaged customers.
The delivery: A focused 10-week build
A loyalty transformation of this scale requires a deliberate balance of deep strategic preparation and high-velocity co-engineering. The overall initiative spanned a 12-month timeline, anchored by OTTO’s extensive upfront discovery, user research, and system design. To ensure long-term platform success, OTTO's internal team spearheaded the core architectural groundwork, building a resilient foundation tailored to their ecosystem.
To transform this robust blueprint into a live, market-ready platform within a tight 10-week window, Thoughtworks joined forces with the internal team as a strategic delivery partner. Rather than a traditional hand-off, this was an integrated engineering collaboration. We brought specialized delivery expertise to help optimize the launch path, strategically slicing the complex build into parallel, independent workstreams to bypass backend dependencies. This joint effort maximized the internal team's groundwork, unlocking the speed and agility needed to deliver a highly scalable loyalty platform exactly on schedule.
Slicing the work to keep momentum
We collaborated closely with OTTO's UX team and analyzed the finalized designs. Then we strategically sliced the planned work into distinct, independent streams. This approach enabled the team to:
Move faster across parallel workstreams
Avoid sprint blockages caused by backend dependencies
Stay firmly on track for the launch date
A modern technology foundation
We delivered the solution on a flexible, scalable foundation using AWS and Terraform, with a contemporary frontend and backend mix of Svelte, DynamoDB, Spring Boot, MongoDB, Figma, and Node.js.
To ensure an agile, high-confidence rollout, the team leveraged OTTO's AWS infrastructure to establish a fast feedback loop. Continuous, automated deployments of containerized applications on Amazon ECS clusters, backed by robust scaling policies, guaranteed high availability and independent component scaling as new features rolled out. Simultaneously, the integration of multivariate feature flags via AWS AppConfig allowed the team to validate features at an early stage, while giving the business the agility to launch customer-facing content at precise, strategic times.
The result: A seamless launch with impact
The new three-level status system launched on schedule. Legacy VIP customers transitioned to the new structure without friction and differentiated benefits, including tier-specific point multipliers and adjusted redemption thresholds, were integrated smoothly into the platform.
We implemented intuitive UI components that clearly communicate the new program rules, point caps and tier benefits to users. This proactive clarity helps minimize confusion during the transition. It protects customer trust and highlights the value of moving up the tiers.
Thoughtworks took our finalized concept and brought it to life. After we shared the designs, their understanding and alignment with our goals let them drive the build autonomously, allowing our team to remain focused on strategic priorities. The speed and quality of execution were outstanding and together we delivered a seamless tiered launch on schedule. We're confident this will translate into the projected uplifts in loyalty membership and order frequency we set out to achieve.
The combination of tight alignment, smart workstream slicing and a modern, scalable foundation gave OTTO a loyalty platform that rewards its best customers and protects margins, without slowing the business down.
What comes next
Continuous touchpoint optimization
We will keep refining every user-facing touchpoint. By leveraging incoming behavioral data, the team will optimize user flows to maximize clarity, lower friction and further improve the digital customer experience.
Platform-wide marketplace expansion
The loyalty framework will scale beyond OTTO retail transactions. The next major milestone extends OTTO UP mechanics to external third-party sellers on the platform, transforming the program into a comprehensive, multi-vendor loyalty ecosystem.
Working with a client who shares our commitment to delivering real value - not just technology - makes all the difference. It's been a privilege to support OTTO’s journey in modernizing a loyalty program that truly puts their customers first, and we couldn't be prouder of what our teams have built together.