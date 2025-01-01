Figure 5: Build measure learn in context. A Lean approach to product delivery

Phase 1: Discovery

With the help of domain experts, we refined Company X’s business requirements to outline data sources needed for the credit history product. We found we only needed seven (out of 150) tables from the source database to deliver the minimum requirements. This reduced data ingestion efforts, as we didn’t need to process or clean unnecessary data. Over 6 weeks, we also refined the features and cross-functional requirements of the customer credit history data product, and aligned on the intended business value.

We articulated hypotheses to help us find the shortest path to the ‘correct’ solutions. These hypotheses helped us stay on the right track towards our goal of building the right product. For example, we could validate our approach by running an experiment and collecting data on one of our hypothesis:

We believe that establishing an automated rule-based pre-screen based on various dimensions of a customer’s transaction history

establishing an automated rule-based pre-screen based on various dimensions of a customer’s transaction history Will result in a scalable way of identifying creditworthy customers

a scalable way of identifying creditworthy customers We will know we have succeeded when an automated pre-screen application is able to reject non-creditworthy customers with a X% margin of error relative to credit assessments done by professionally trained domain experts.

Phase 2: Delivery

Once everyone was aligned on the product form and value it should deliver, we started developing a minimum viable product (MVP). Scoping an MVP can be difficult. We aimed for the thinnest ‘vertical’ slice that provided feedback about the viability of the data product, and ensured that it was close enough to the final product from a customer perspective to continually test our hypotheses. The MVP also uncovered potential edge cases, hidden or missed product opportunities, and possible obstacles. This early feedback helped to identify risks and where we can focus our risk mitigation efforts when further developing the product.

It also helped to define the data sources and transformations that we could leverage when iterating on future releases of the product. Our focus for the production delivery phase was to implement well-governed transformations on supportable and extensible data infrastructure – and serving the results to data product consumers. We applied our sensible default engineering practices, such as test-driven development (TDD), infrastructure as code, CI/CD, observability in both code and data planes, among others.

Delivering an independent, comprehensive data product



Within 10 iterations (over 4 months), we delivered a consumable, fully automated and comprehensively governed data product with no dependency on a centralized data platform. The team also measured the four key metrics (e.g. delivery lead time, change fail rate) and other delivery metrics (e.g. velocity, burnup rate, etc) to provide insight into how we’re progressing towards the goal. The metrics helped us recalibrate delivery parameters where necessary.

Amplify impact, reduce time to delivery



These practices have helped Thoughtworks deliver value for clients time and again, and are sensible defaults that we bring to every data engagement to accelerate delivery and bring extraordinary impact. Wherever you are on your delivery journey right now, you can chart a path towards delivery success by:

Building awareness: Are there any gaps or opportunities in your current delivery planning practices?

Being open to what needs to change: How would you apply the principles and practices outlined in this chapter to help you improve your delivery planning?

Executing the change: Connect industry-tested recommended practices with practical experience in successfully delivering data products.

In the next chapter, we’ll share how you can save hours by better managing the quality of your data.