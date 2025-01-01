By Keith Schulze and Kunal Tiwary

Today, organizations are increasingly recognizing the potential value of data – yet many fail to realize a return on investment from their data assets.

When it comes to developing data assets, many organizations take a ‘build it and they will come’ approach. While this philosophy may have paid off for Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams, organizations might not be so lucky. Because there is one inherent shortcoming in thisof the approach: it doesn’t consider the needs of data users.

What if we flipped the mindset, and consider some valuable user-centric lessons from our product teams? What if we managed data as a product – not just an asset? We’re seeing this shift in perception gain traction, allowing organizations to unlock more value from data projects.

Rethinking data



The data as a product mindset is one of the four principles of data mesh, a style of data management which decentralizes project architecture models. Data as a product treats the data users as customers, developing data products to bring them value and help them achieve their end goals. For example, if your customer’s end goal is to reduce churn rate by 10%, you will need to start with that goal and work backwards – developingand develop a churn forecasting data product that will meet this need. Thinking of data as a product means putting those user needs at the heart of their design. It’s designed to be shared – not controlled.

Zhamak Dehghani, author of Data Mesh, Delivering Data Value at Scale, and founder of the data mesh concept, describes it this way; “Data as a product is very different from data as an asset. What do you do with an asset? You collect and hoard it. With a product it’s the other way around. You share it and make the experience of that data more delightful.”

Product thinking requires a deep knowledge and understanding of your customer. Your teams can then build for real world problems – and continuously develop products that offer more value.

Build it right and they will come



Many data products fail because they are a solution in search of a problem – for example, ingesting a new dataset into the data platform because ‘someone’ will find it useful. Adding more data does not necessarily solve a customer’s problems – or provide them with value.



That’s why it’s so critical to start by knowing who your customer is and what is most valuable to them. What problems are they trying to solve? What’s at stake for them if they can’t use or access the data easily? Those customers might be internal or external – the key is to think beyond simply offering data sources, and expecting users to adapt or compromise the way they work to use it.

Unfortunately, there’s no silver bullet here. It takes time to understand your customers and their goals, and involves real-world testing and constant refinement. And once you’ve solved that for one group of customers, how do you scale and expand this? Can you make those products reusable, satisfying the needs of a broader range of customers?

At Thoughtworks, we have adapted the Double-Diamond design process model to make sure that we build the right thing and build it right. This starts with identifying what a customer needs. We use a structured discovery and inception process to uncover these requirements for any new data product. We then apply a set of well-understood practices and tools that are known to deliver high-quality software and data.