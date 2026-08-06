Enhancing software delivery effectiveness with modern automation and testing frameworks

Solution: Enhancing automated release processes and defining a modern testing strategy

Thoughtworks began by conducting value stream mapping of the entire development process, from ideation through deployment to ongoing support. Bringing all Betfred’s engineering leaders together for this exercise was also crucial to align everyone on the shared objectives and release strategy. With multiple teams working on the platform, this was vital for the success of the new approach.

After mapping the software delivery value stream, the Thoughtworks team collaborated with Betfred’s tech leadership to identify and implement the two opportunities that would have the most significant and immediate impact, prioritizing a shared approach to solving these challenges together:

Optimize the release and deployment pipeline: Moving away from the painful process of cherry-picking individual services and packages, Thoughtworks guided Betfred to automate large parts of the deployment process, consolidate into a single pipeline view, and deploy all services together in every release, bringing consistency, stability and speed.

Rationalize and modernize the automated testing strategy: Betfred already possessed high levels of automation, but the massive automated test suite had become fragile and difficult to trust. Rather than focusing purely on test execution speed, Thoughtworks helped implement a balanced test pyramid, transitioned to modern API tests and created reusable frameworks. This eliminated waste and cut down the lengthy triage time previously spent determining if a release was actually safe to proceed.

With such a major shift, it was essential that every team was on board with the changes. So, Thoughtworks conducted a small, controlled exemplar project, allowing the team to learn, course-correct and prove value before expanding the approach throughout the business.

As well as defining and implementing the release strategy, the Thoughtworks team trained Betfred’s engineers on the new approach and helped its engineering leaders prioritize the right things to accelerate and automate. Now, Betfred’s teams can continue improving their software delivery effectiveness and take ownership of their engineering transformation.



Outcomes: Faster, more confident releases and more time for innovation

Betfred has now reduced its deployment cycles from a month to a day. Release testing cycle time has shrunk by 60%, and the new testing strategy has increased confidence, accelerating validation execution by 78% and reducing triage time by 78%.

For the engineering team leaders and senior technologists among all teams, the huge reduction in manual effort has freed 2,000 hours of their time each year. Time they can now spend on enhancing the platform and delivering new features and products, without worrying that releases will impact stability or the customer experience.



The impact of the new release strategy was reflected in stronger platform stability and performance during peak demand periods. By improving the reliability of releases and reducing operational risk, Betfred was better positioned to handle high traffic volumes while maintaining a more consistent experience for customers.





While Thoughtworks and Betfred will continue collaborating to improve software delivery effectiveness, the business has bold plans for the future, focusing on scaling its proprietary platform to support higher betting volumes and maximizing the potential of its internal technology.