Enhancing software delivery effectiveness with modern automation and testing frameworks

Delivering unique gaming experiences to millions of customers

Founded as a single betting shop in 1967, Betfred Group has grown to become one of the world’s leading privately-owned betting and gaming businesses, operating with over 1,300 betting shops.

As a pioneer in gaming technology, Betfred also offers online gaming to millions of active customers. Its proprietary platform enables it to deliver outstanding betting and gaming experiences for customers worldwide. But with innovation at the core of its mission, Betfred is always looking for ways to make the platform work even harder to support the continued global growth of the business.

So, after identifying an opportunity to increase the speed and quality of software releases on the platform, Betfred partnered with Thoughtworks to help modernize and enhance its approach.

Challenge: Manual testing slows release cycles and impedes innovation



The stability of Betfred’s platform is fundamental to its brand reputation; customer trust is essential in the hyper-competitive betting and gaming market. So, its engineering teams took a rigorous approach to testing code before releasing it to production. However, this approach involved a huge amount of manual effort based around an end-to-end test suite, with code often taking over a month to reach production.

While Betfred could deploy certain independent features via standalone releases, their primary bottleneck was the core platform. They knew they needed a way to accelerate and automate key software delivery processes for these massive platform-wide releases, whilst simultaneously enhancing release confidence. It was vital that increasing the speed of the core platform could not compromise quality or stability.

Betfred chose to partner with Thoughtworks because of our proven experience across the betting and gaming ecosystem, including work with operators and providers, and our ability to combine deep domain knowledge with modern software delivery expertise. That combination helped Betfred accelerate key regulatory and platform initiatives while improving release speed, quality and engineering effectiveness.