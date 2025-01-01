Senior Mobile Developer, Santiago, Chile

The company I worked with was acquired by Thoughtworks and that's how I became a Thoughtworker. In our small team of three Android developers, I saw the need for leadership and stepped up to shepherd and guide. We were able to scale the whole project (Android, iOS, QA manual, QA automation) numerous times over the past nine years working with a U.S. start-up and we have never been just in "maintenance mode". There's always a new feature to develop, improvements to be made and IoT devices to connect to and communicate with. And of course, there are curve balls thrown at us by Google on a weekly, if not daily basis!

One of the best parts of working at Thougtworks is that I am not micromanaged and am trusted to do the job. I also really enjoy collaborating and learning and have been working on building a local Android-centric community for a couple of years now.