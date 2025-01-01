Senior Mobile Developer, Chile

A large number of people have cell phones, and I'm passionate about developing products that put services right at their fingertips. I love thinking about the end user—what are they doing on their phone? How many interactions does it take for them to complete a task? How many people can use our app? Is it accessible? These are the questions I typically ask during the ideation phase.

Technology is advancing every day, and so are operating systems. These are things we can experiment with over time, sparking discussion and debate. Thoughtworks is where all of this happens. Here, you can connect with a global community of professionals, read their insights, engage in conversations, seek help, and build the awareness you need to create great products while improving your skills.

I’ve worked on projects where these opinions are valued and heard. As a result, cultural excellence, alongside technical excellence, is what drives me to work here and give my best every day.