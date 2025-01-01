The core of every Thoughtworks mobile developer is software excellence. Here, you will thrive in collaborative, self-driven, cross-functional teams, composed of not only mobile developers but also business and quality analysts, designers, project managers and other experts. Together, we will craft mobile solutions that help make extraordinary impact for our clients.
By balancing strong opinions with a willingness to find the right answer, our mobile developers bring integrity to technology, ensuring all voices are heard.
People you might work with
Cecilia Geraldo
Senior Mobile Developer, Santiago, Chile
The company I worked with was acquired by Thoughtworks and that's how I became a Thoughtworker. In our small team of three Android developers, I saw the need for leadership and stepped up to shepherd and guide. We were able to scale the whole project (Android, iOS, QA manual, QA automation) numerous times over the past nine years working with a U.S. start-up and we have never been just in "maintenance mode". There's always a new feature to develop, improvements to be made and IoT devices to connect to and communicate with. And of course, there are curve balls thrown at us by Google on a weekly, if not daily basis!
One of the best parts of working at Thougtworks is that I am not micromanaged and am trusted to do the job. I also really enjoy collaborating and learning and have been working on building a local Android-centric community for a couple of years now.
Chinnasamy Chinnaraj
Lead Mobile Developer, Bangalore, India
At Thoughtworks, I have had the privilege of working on a diverse range of projects, each presenting unique challenges and opportunities for growth. These experiences have allowed me to refine my technical expertise and consulting skills. As I transitioned from senior consultant to lead consultant, I had the chance to collaborate closely with market and client principals, actively participating in the pursuit of new project proposals.
In many organizations, the problem definition often comes from the client side, leading to a more reactive approach. However, my role at Thoughtworks provided me with a different perspective. I had the opportunity to attend pursuit meetings where I could engage with clients at a deeper level, understanding their entire business landscape. This holistic view allowed me to address not just isolated issues, but the overarching organizational challenges they faced.
In my role, I build mobile apps for native platforms, Flutter and React Native for different enterprises based on problem complexity and budget. These experiences have been instrumental in shaping my ability to think strategically and deliver solutions that truly align with our clients' business goals.
Rajatha Ramesh
Senior Mobile Developer, Toronto, Canada
I had been an SAP developer for more than 10 years. When I left it to become a backend developer, I joined a team where we adopted all the Thoughtworks practices and I was so impressed. When I learned that Thoughtworks has an office in Thailand, I started doing some research. The more I read, the more I was drawn to the company. The main reason I decided to apply when I only had six months of backend developer experience was that the company is open to career changers.
I love problem solving, coding and that satisfying moment when the code for my current task works. These reasons are why I chose to be a software developer and what I am doing allows me to experience this everyday. I'm also passionate about how making adjustments, sometimes very small, can have a big impact and make peoples' lives easier. Here I get a chance to do that for both our clients and their end customers.
Resources
At Thoughtworks , our commitment to tech excellence goes beyond just creating cutting-edge technology. We prioritize doing so in an ethical and responsible manner, always mindful of the impact on everyone who interacts with it. Here are some valuable resources that our own teams use to ensure the technology they build is both innovative as well as equitable and responsible, benefiting individuals and society as a whole.
Responsible tech playbook
As technology becomes more central to peoples' lives, to what businesses do and how they succeed, the ethics of technology must come into sharper focus.
The Responsible tech playbook is a collection of tools, methods and frameworks that help you to assess, model and mitigate values and risks of the software you are creating with a special emphasis on the impact of your work on the individual and society.
Accessibility playbook
Taking accessibility seriously throughout the process of development and design helps foster a more equitable tech industry while also leading to better products for everyone. Mastering accessibility begins with acknowledging how much there is to learn. From scope to discovery, to delivery and beyond, we're commited to fostering an accessibility-first mindset.
Sensible defaults playbook
Our sensible defaults are foundational principles and practices for our teams, serving as effective starting points rather than definitive "best practices". Representing Thoughtworks' unique "special sauce", we're excited to share them as valuable insights that you could use in your teams.