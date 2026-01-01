Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Many enterprises are locked into expensive legacy contracts, spending 90% of their IT budget keeping the lights on. This outdated approach is fueling a massive $1 trillion tech debt crisis and crippling innovation.

 

With storied engineering excellence, strategic ways of working and AI/works™, our Agentic Development Platform, we can help you move IT operations beyond reactive maintenance and into continuous modernization. Our managed services approach has helped organizations cut maintenance costs, freeing up capital and capacity to focus on what actually moves the business forward.

 

The result? Lower total cost of ownership, measurable business impact and the ability to reinvest savings directly into innovation.

 

 

Our partnerships

Thoughtworks boasts strong partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure. These alliances, coupled with experience in combining CX, product innovation and UX research insights, reinforce our ability to shape solutions aligned with client needs.

