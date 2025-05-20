The managed services landscape requires a dramatic transformation to meet evolving business needs and fully leverage technologies like AI. This shift calls not only for a reimagining of the services offered, but also a fundamental change in the capabilities and mindset of the professionals delivering them.

Gone are the days when technical prowess alone sufficed; today, success depends on a new breed of talent — defined by curiosity, adaptability and a relentless drive to learn.



Learning to evolve: Essential skills for the AI-driven era



Historically, managed services were largely reactive, focused on the "break-fix" model. Teams were primarily composed of individuals with deep technical expertise, adept at troubleshooting hardware and software issues. Their skills were centered around specific technologies and success was measured by their ability to resolve problems quickly.

This quick-fix approach, while seemingly efficient in the short term, often fostered a culture focused on immediate symptom resolution rather than long-term system health. Metrics like “mean time to repair” (MTTR) and “number of tickets closed” became primary indicators of success, incentivizing rapid fixes over root-cause analysis and preventative measures. This reactive methodology contributed significantly to the accumulation of technical debt, as temporary solutions and workarounds were prioritized over sustainable, scalable architectures.