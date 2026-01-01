Many enterprises are locked into expensive legacy contracts, spending 90% of their IT budget keeping the lights on. This outdated approach is fueling a massive $1 trillion tech debt crisis and crippling innovation.
With storied engineering excellence, strategic ways of working and AI/works™, our Agentic Development Platform, we can help you move IT operations beyond reactive maintenance and into continuous modernization. Our managed services approach has helped organizations cut maintenance costs, freeing up capital and capacity to focus on what actually moves the business forward.
The result? Lower total cost of ownership, measurable business impact and the ability to reinvest savings directly into innovation.
|10x
|boost in productivity with AI-driven automation.
|+40%
|savings over two to three years.
|30%
|increase in incident management performance.
How can we help you?
Latest insights
Catch the latest managed services insights from our experts.
Thoughtworks boasts strong partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure. These alliances, coupled with experience in combining CX, product innovation and UX research insights, reinforce our ability to shape solutions aligned with client needs.