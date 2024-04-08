With all the hype around AI currently, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the amount of content proclaiming its benefits and warning against its risks. Amid this information overload, business leaders find themselves navigating a high-stakes landscape, compelled to swiftly harness AI's potential to carve out a competitive edge for their organizations.

It’s common to see the delivery of small-scale Proof of Concepts (PoCs) as leaders look for AI use cases that will deliver business value. But when it comes to integrating and operationalizing the technology, most organizations struggle to get started. Often, it’s a simple case of not having the right skilled resources to operationalize AI at the required scale. In large, complex organizations with siloed data, it’s challenging to share data across business functions, preventing AI tools from learning from a single, accurate data source. Plus, customers are implementing niche AI solutions to solve specific problems, but these are difficult to connect to other systems and scale to an enterprise-wide level.

Faced with this complexity and effort it’s understandable that many AI tools never make it out of the PoC stage. But there’s one area where operationalizing AI can be simpler and deliver significant business value: managed services.