iii. Choosing when to collaborate or differentiate

Before organizations reinvent their payments infrastructure, they need to decide how it will connect to their commercial goals, and crucially, to what extent it should be built in-house. The prospect of boosting customer stickiness sometimes motivates companies to construct their own payments system from scratch. However, the number of highly functional and readily available payment solutions currently in play puts such moves into question. Making the build or buy decision, and selecting the right technology partners, has to be based on striking the right balance between business goals, customer needs and the realities of the core technology stack.