What Game of Thrones reminds us: lessons in product management

Experience design
Customer learning for product success
“Sometimes when I try to understand a person’s motives, I play a little game. I assume the worst. What’s the worst reason they could possibly have for saying what they say and doing what they do?” (Littlefinger, Lord Baelish). Littlefinger is on to something here. Wars are perpetually being fought. Weird alliances are made and it seems that almost everyone who is anyone in Westeros has pretensions to the Iron Throne. But they fight and kill for many different reasons: honor, love, freedom, fear, power, family.What motivates your users? Like the various denizens of the seven kingdoms, users are trying to solve something when they come into contact with your product. It's not just enough to watch what they do, but to understand the context in which they do it and to understand why they do what they do. Your challenge as a product team is to get to the why of what customers are doing. Only when you begin to tackle the broader question of what users are trying to accomplish in their lives, which will help to drive a better product, not just incremental feature improvements.
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