What Game of Thrones reminds us: lessons in product management

Even complex, sophisticated ecosystems can be broken into small digestible components.



Start with the big why.

(If you have not yet watched the full series, beware: this writing is smart and full of spoilers)I came very late to the Game of Thrones TV series. I only started watching in the penultimate season, then watched the series backward, episode by episode from season 7, episode 4 (I'd heard there was a battle involving dragons). My co-workers laughed at this unorthodox approach. "How can you understand what's going? It's so complex!' they told me. "It won't make any sense if you don't start at the beginning!" they warned. I ignored them and was hooked until the final scene of the final episode. And then I realized there were several takeaways I could apply to my work in innovation and software product development. Many of them hold true for all kinds of products.Yes, the series is sprawling and complex. Yes, there were multiple tangled relationships and many deaths, marriages, and betrayals to unravel, but each of the primary characters had a well-defined journey and fascinating path of their own that could be unpicked and followed like a golden thread. And even without full context, each episode on its own was enthralling and entertaining, with elements that captured the imagination.Product managers and business leaders often start with a grand vision for an end product. It may be tempting to spend a long time building it and then expect some glorious transformation at the end, delivered with a big bang (like an epic battle for humanity or the fiery assault on a seat of power). But far more impact can be delivered by breaking the product down into a series of parts that deliver consistent value on their own while knitting them together as elements of the roadmap to a more comprehensive and complex ecosystem. This is the principle behind iterative development starting with a minimum viable (or, as I like to think of it, minimum valuable) product, or MVP.

“Sometimes when I try to understand a person’s motives, I play a little game. I assume the worst. What’s the worst reason they could possibly have for saying what they say and doing what they do?” (Littlefinger, Lord Baelish). Littlefinger is on to something here. Wars are perpetually being fought. Weird alliances are made and it seems that almost everyone who is anyone in Westeros has pretensions to the Iron Throne. But they fight and kill for many different reasons: honor, love, freedom, fear, power, family.

Cross-functional teams work... but that doesn't mean it’s easy.

Be true to your brand values.

Let your fans co-create the product and tell your story.

Don't be afraid to eliminate elegant features if they don't meet the user’s needs.

Use your MVP to share the vision of your product's potential.

Good pilots shape the future.

Those who fail to adapt, fail to survive.

Embrace the power of stories.

The closing thought