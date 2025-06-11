Strategic levers for banking innovation | Sydney | June 11
Strategic levers for banking innovation
Inspired by the trends highlighted in Volume 32 of Thoughtworks' Technology Radar, our next Technology Exchange will examine how AI, data, and observability are driving change across banking and financial services:
AI-powered coding assistants are accelerating developer productivity, helping banks modernize systems and deliver new digital experiences faster.
Advancements in observability tools are improving the performance and reliability of large language models (LLMs), critical for AI-driven banking applications.
Innovations in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) are optimizing AI outputs, enabling smarter, more context-aware customer interactions.
Event details
Date: Wednesday June 11, 2025
Time: 5:30 – 8:30pm, followed by networking with a stunning view of the Vivid Sydney lights on the harbour
Format: Interactive panel and roundtable discussions, with networking opportunities
Location: Work Club, 200 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000
This interactive session will bring together banking and technology leaders for a strategic discussion on how to operationalize emerging tech trends, delivering smarter, faster, and more customer-centric financial services.
Held at the stunning Work Club on George Street, with breathtaking views of Sydney Harbour and the Opera House, this event offers the perfect vantage point to witness the iconic Vivid Sydney lights in full display.
We encourage you to stay after the session to connect with fellow guests and fully enjoy the immersive light experience — a truly unforgettable highlight of the evening.
Agenda
5:30pm
Arrive early to check in, grab your name badge, and enjoy a light dinner as you connect with other attendees before the event begins.
6:15pm
Gain insights into the latest trends and tools shaping the tech industry with a brief overview of the Technology Radar. Learn what’s capturing attention and driving innovation.
6:30pm
We will explore how AI is revolutionizing software development and credit processes in banking. From coding assistants to advanced AI models like RAG, discover the benefits of faster credit assessments, fraud detection, and personalized customer engagement while addressing challenges around security and compliance.
7:30pm
We will discuss the importance of next-gen observability in managing complex systems and leveraging data for innovation. Learn strategies for ensuring clean, governed data to drive real-time insights, performance, and differentiated financial services.
8:30pm
We'll wrap up with key insights from the evening before inviting you to relax, connect, and take in the view over food, drinks, and engaging conversation.
Speakers
Manu Iyer
Director & Industry Head, BFSI for APAC, Thoughtworks
Manu leads the portfolio and strategic direction for Thoughtworks' banking, financial services and insurance business for the Asia Pacific region. A son of two bankers, and therefore, having grown up in banks across Asia through the early days of banking inclusion and growth, he strongly believes in the ability of 'banking' being the equalizer and opportunity creator for an economy.
Rickey Zachary
Global Engineering Platforms Lead, Thoughtworks
Currently leading and expanding Thoughtworks' global practice in Engineering and Developer Platforms, Developer Experience, and FinOps solutions, Rickey works with organizations of all sizes—from startups to large enterprises—to identify friction points across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), build robust engineering platforms, and enhance developer productivity.
Andy Nolan
Director of AI for APAC, Thoughtworks
Andy leads AI innovation for Thoughtworks across APAC, leveraging emerging technologies like computer vision and machine learning to tackle real-world challenges in banking, energy, retail and SaaS.
Fireside with Martin Fowler
Fireside with Martin Fowler, Chief Scientist, Thoughtworks and hosted by Andy Nolan, Director of AI Technologies, Thoughtworks
Martin Fowler reflects on the evolution of software from the Agile Manifesto to AI-driven platforms. He shares perspectives on building AI products, modernising legacy systems, using RAG for interrogation, and what defines great tech talent today.
Operationalizing AI for business impact
Heiko Gerin, Technical Director, APAC, Thoughtworks
The mainstreaming of AI — and generative AI in particular — is continuing apace. But as AI proliferates, it’s more evident that successfully operationalizing AI models and bringing them to production remains a challenge. From questionable output to unintended consequences, there are a host of real and projected scenarios that prevent organizations from leveraging AI to its full potential.
Catch up on the Technology Exchange!
Dive into previous Technology Exchange sessions and hear directly from industry leaders on the ideas, tools and techniques shaping tech today. Watch past recordings and discover fresh perspectives on design, engineering, AI and more!
Thoughtworks Technology Radar is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks. This knowledge-sharing tool is based on our global teams’ experience and highlights things you may want to explore on your projects. Each insight we share is represented by a blip. Blips may be new to the latest Radar volume, or they can move rings as our recommendation has changed. Explore the interactive version by quadrant, or download the PDF to read the Radar in full.