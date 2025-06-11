Inspired by the trends highlighted in Volume 32 of Thoughtworks' Technology Radar, our next Technology Exchange will examine how AI, data, and observability are driving change across banking and financial services:

AI-powered coding assistants are accelerating developer productivity, helping banks modernize systems and deliver new digital experiences faster.

Advancements in observability tools are improving the performance and reliability of large language models (LLMs), critical for AI-driven banking applications.

Innovations in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) are optimizing AI outputs, enabling smarter, more context-aware customer interactions.

Event details

Date: Wednesday June 11, 2025

Formalities: 5:30 – 8:30pm AEST

Networking: Following the formalities, stay to enjoy spectacular views of the Vivid Sydney lights across the harbour.

Format: Interactive panel and roundtable discussions followed by networking

Location: Work Club, 200 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000