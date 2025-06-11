Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Strategic levers for banking innovation

Inspired by the trends highlighted in Volume 32 of Thoughtworks' Technology Radar, our next Technology Exchange will examine how AI, data, and observability are driving change across banking and financial services:

 

  • AI-powered coding assistants are accelerating developer productivity, helping banks modernize systems and deliver new digital experiences faster.

  • Advancements in observability tools are improving the performance and reliability of large language models (LLMs), critical for AI-driven banking applications.

  • Innovations in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) are optimizing AI outputs, enabling smarter, more context-aware customer interactions.

    •  

Event details

Date: Wednesday June 11, 2025
Formalities: 5:30 – 8:30pm AEST
Networking: Following the formalities, stay to enjoy spectacular views of the Vivid Sydney lights across the harbour.
Format: Interactive panel and roundtable discussions followed by networking
Location: Work Club, 200 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney vivid lights
Dive into the tech trends shaping banking, set against the iconic VIVID sydney lights!

This interactive session will bring together banking and technology leaders for a strategic discussion on how to operationalize emerging tech trends, delivering smarter, faster, and more customer-centric financial services.

 

Held at the stunning Work Club office on George Street, with breathtaking views of Sydney Harbour and the Opera House, this venue offers the perfect vantage point to witness the iconic Vivid Sydney lights in full display.

 

We encourage you to stay after the session to connect with fellow guests and fully enjoy the immersive light experience.

Agenda

5:30pm AEST

Registration & welcome

Arrive early to check in, grab your name badge, and enjoy a something to eatas you connect with other attendees before the event begins.

6:15pm AEST

Welcome remarks

6:30pm AEST

AI-Driven Development, Credit Innovation & Knowledge Optimization

We will explore how AI is revolutionizing software development and credit processes in banking. From coding assistants to advanced AI models like RAG, discover the benefits of faster credit assessments, fraud detection, and personalized customer engagement while addressing challenges around security and compliance.

7:30pm AEST

Next-Gen Observability & Data Strategy for Banking

We will discuss the importance of next-gen observability in managing complex systems and leveraging data for innovation. Learn strategies for ensuring clean, governed data to drive real-time insights, performance, and differentiated financial services.

8:30pm AEST

Closing remarks & networking

We'll wrap up with key insights from the evening before inviting you to relax, connect, and take in the view over food, drinks, and engaging conversation.

Speakers

Image of Manu Iyer

Manu Iyer

Director & Industry Head, BFSI for APAC, Thoughtworks

Manu leads the portfolio and strategic direction for Thoughtworks' banking, financial services and insurance business for the Asia Pacific region. A son of two bankers, and therefore, having grown up in banks across Asia through the early days of banking inclusion and growth, he strongly believes in the ability of 'banking' being the equalizer and opportunity creator for an economy.

Image of Rickey Zachary

Rickey Zachary

Global Engineering Platforms Lead, Thoughtworks

Currently leading and expanding Thoughtworks' global practice in Engineering and Developer Platforms, Developer Experience, and FinOps solutions, Rickey works with organizations of all sizes—from startups to large enterprises—to identify friction points across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), build robust engineering platforms, and enhance developer productivity.

Image of Andy Nolan

Andy Nolan

Director of AI for APAC, Thoughtworks

Andy leads AI innovation for Thoughtworks across APAC, leveraging emerging technologies like computer vision and machine learning to tackle real-world challenges in banking, energy, retail and SaaS.

