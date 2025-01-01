Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
The Future of Women in AI & ML Webinar
Lab of the future

Envisioning the Future of Biologics Labs with Digital Twins

Over the past few years, the biopharmaceutical industry has transformed its traditional practices to address urgent humanitarian needs. Drug approvals that once took years are now achieved in just a few months, and manufacturing capacities have been rapidly scaled. 

 

This transformation has driven revolutionary progress but also introduced challenges, such as inefficient resource allocation, manual processes, and the complexity of managing workflows. At the same time, it presents a unique opportunity to leverage digital twins and AI-driven innovations to revolutionize how medicines are produced.

 

In this on-demand fireside chat, Gilead’s AI, data, and business leaders discuss how digital twins and AI-driven innovations are shaping the future of biologics labs, enabling organizations to:

 

  • Drive faster decision-making with real-time data analytics and automation
  • Boost productivity with no-touch planning and paperless factory operations
  • Drive cost optimization through smarter resource allocation

 

Watch now to gain valuable insights from industry leaders as they share strategies for leveraging AI and digital twins to unlock new efficiencies, enhance productivity, and shape the future of biologics manufacturing.

Moderators and panelists

Headshot of Sachin Sontakke

Sachin Sontakke

Head of Data and Analytics | R&D, PDM, Tech Ops, Gilead

Headshot of Frantz Gabeau

Frantz Gabeau

Associate Director, Biologics Data Science, Gilead

Headshot of John Spens

John Spens

VP Data Modernization, Thoughtworks

Headshot of Pooja Arora

Pooja Arora

Healthcare & Life Sciences SME, Thoughtworks (Moderator)

