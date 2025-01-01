Thoughtworks has always been a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and, more broadly, of diverse people and thought. "You be You," our Pride theme for the last few years, is the embodiment of our inclusive values and practices. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating spaces where everyone feels seen, heard, and supported.

In 2025 our focus is on support and solidarity. Rights are being reversed in many parts of the world, and our message to Thoughtworkers is loud and clear: You be You. Wherever you are, however you can, we see you — and you still belong here. Thoughtworks is a safe space and always will be.

Pride reminds us to come together in solidarity, but also redouble our efforts, ensure that those who need support know where to find it, and that together we can, and will, thrive.