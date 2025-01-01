Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
LGBTQIA+ in Tech at Thoughtworks

LGBTQIA+ in tech

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Back

A home for ALL technologists

 

There are many people around the world who face violence and discrimination simply because of who they love, how they identify, or who they are.  At Thoughtworks, we're committed to creating an inclusive community, and making tech reflective of the world around us. We call this a more equitable tech future.

 

Fostering an inclusive community for LGBTQIA+ technologists is really important to us. We're proud of the progress we've made, but there is much more work to do.

 

L, Lesbian. G, Gay. B, Bisexual. T, Trans. Q, Queer/Questioning. I, Intersex. A, Asexual/Aromantic. + And many more.

Illustration of a gorgeous queer person with short hair, a slight pout in bright purple and yellow
Illustration of a gorgeous queer person with short hair, a slight pout in bright purple and yellow

"You be You. As you are, where you are" is Thoughtworks' PRIDE theme this year: We are proud of the steps we have taken as an organization to ensure everyone feels comfortable to be themselves here. But inclusion is never 'done', we're exploring as a community what we need to continue to work on, to make belonging real for everyone. How we can support each other and make space for every 'You' to be you. 

Visit our Pride page to learn more
Our journey with Stonewall
Our journey with Stonewall

Our journey with Stonewall

We're humbled to make the top 100 in Stonewall's index of LGBTQIA+ organizations, and to be recognized with awards for bi and trans inclusion.

Find out more
Interning with Pride
Interning with Pride

Hora Segura

We have been working with Todo Mejora, the 'It Gets Better' foundation, in Chile for several years. Our efforts together focus on the systems supporting their LGBTQIA+ 24 hour helpline.

Read the story

Thoughtworker stories and advice

Image of He They She pronoun pins

It's more than just a pronoun

This blog post outlines the evolutionary basis for our assumptions about people, and why they may be wrong. It shares advice that we put into practice at Thoughtworks on how to be better allies to folks who may not fit with the ‘labels’ we assume for them.

Read the blog

Karthik's story

Karthik’s Thoughtworks journey started with our Interning with Pride program, which was launched to bring more LGBTQIA+ representation into the tech community. Meet Karthik and learn why he is determined to be heard.

See more Thoughtworker stories
Photo of Mike Drozd

Mike Drozd

From a religious upbringing, to how Pride changed his life, a very personal story of acceptance.

This is Mike's story
Effy Elden

Effy Elden

The internet literally changed Effy's life. Her community, her personality and her entire identity.

This is Effy's story

Read our insights

Read more stories
Read less
Amy Lynch
By placing inclusion at the heart of what we do, and through better understanding the experiences of LGBTQ+ people, we’ve been able to remove barriers, offer better support and improve allyship across our business.
Amy Lynch
Head of Diversity & Inclusion, UK
By placing inclusion at the heart of what we do, and through better understanding the experiences of LGBTQ+ people, we’ve been able to remove barriers, offer better support and improve allyship across our business.
Amy Lynch
Head of Diversity & Inclusion, UK

Get job opportunities, events and tech content delivered to your inbox each month.

Sign up