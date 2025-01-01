Thoughtworks has always been a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and, more broadly, of diverse people and thought. "You be You," our Pride theme for the last few years, is the embodiment of our inclusive values and practices. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating spaces where everyone feels seen, heard, and supported.
In 2025 our focus is on support and solidarity. Rights are being reversed in many parts of the world, and our message to Thoughtworkers is loud and clear: You be You. Wherever you are, however you can, we see you — and you still belong here. Thoughtworks is a safe space and always will be.
Pride reminds us to come together in solidarity, but also redouble our efforts, ensure that those who need support know where to find it, and that together we can, and will, thrive.
Recommended reading list
If you’d like to understand the issues outlined here further, or from a different point of view, we recommend these titles as a starting point. Our LGBTQIA+ community and Diversity, equity and inclusion leaders across the globe have compiled this reading list and films for you to explore. We hope you'll find them inspiring and informational.
Author: Susan Stryker
Author: Meg-John Barker and Julia Scheele
Stonewall: The Riots That Sparked the Gay Revolution
Author: David Carter
Outlaw Marriages: The Hidden Histories of Fifteen Extraordinary Same-Sex Couples
Author: Rodger Streitmatter
Author: Sara Soler
Stand by Me: The Forgotten History of Gay Liberation
Author: Eve Rodsky
We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir
Author: Samra Habib
Supporting Trans People of Colour
Author: Sabah Choudrey
Truth About Me, The: A Hijra Life Story
Author: A. Revathi
Film: "Milk" (2008)
Directed by Gus Van Sant
Film: "Paris is Burning" (1990)
Directed by Jennie Livingston
“You be You” was born to encourage story telling, the celebration of progress, and the freedom – cognitive, emotional and physical – that comes with being told you are welcome, you are seen, and you are valued as you are. In this blog, four of our LGBTQIA+ leaders from around the world share what "You be You" means to them.
Celebrating the resilience and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community
“Queer is unerasable“ puts a spotlight on the rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ trailblazers, celebrating their stories and accomplishments. We're amplifying these tales not just to honor the past, but also to protect against the erosion of their hard-won influence in the face of current socio-political challenges. Discover the story of our theme in this short blog.