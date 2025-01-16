Transforming Corppass into a future-ready platform

GovTech set out several key strategic goals for Corppass:

1) Enhance the availability, reliability and agility of the Corppass platform while reducing operational costs and improving user experience.

2) Strengthen Corppass’ fraud prevention capabilities, improving trust and security.

3) Transform Corppass into a cloud-native platform to fully leverage the unique benefits of the cloud, via Singapore’s Government on Commercial Cloud AWS offering.

4) Empower GovTech to autonomously manage and innovate on the platform for long term success.

The Thoughtworks team focused on two main streams of work: modernization and operational improvement. We conducted an in-depth analysis of the Corppass platform to pinpoint operational challenges and propose recommendations for modernization and technical operations, with a focus on reducing operational cost and platform complexity while improving user experience. In parallel, our DAMO Managed Services™ team began tactical optimization of daily operations while the strategic modernization continued.

An incremental modernization approach combining replatforming, selective rebuilds of inflexible enterprise software and “thin slice” feature delivery simplified and consolidated the platform, enabling GovTech to take ownership of its technical direction confidently, removing the need for a dedicated operational team. This approach ensures a smooth transition at the end of our engagement, equipping GovTech to sustainably manage and evolve the platform independently for the long term.