Transforming land and property management with artificial intelligence

The Crown Estate is an independent business that bridges the public and private sectors. Managing a £16 billion portfolio of iconic landmarks across the UK, it stewards land across communities, countryside, coast, and seabed, creating lasting value for the nation and future generations.

The Crown Estate is harnessing the power of AI to support its mission of creating lasting and shared prosperity for all in the United Kingdom. As part of its forward-thinking digital strategy, The Crown Estate is incorporating cutting-edge AI technology to manage its portfolio, while better aligning with its Net Zero ambitions and sustainability goals.

Challenge: The sustainability and security of AI



The Crown Estate is tasked not just with innovation, but safeguarding the security and sustainability of the UK’s future, from thriving urban centres to precious coastal regions. The strategy and process to be adopted needed to articulate how AI could: