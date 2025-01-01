“The mass affluent is a segment which was traditionally overlooked,” explains Lenara Aliyeva, Principal, Digital Transformation and Operations at Thoughtworks. “Private banks tended to only focus on the high net worth segment; most weren’t considering anyone with assets under US$2 million. But looking at recent trends, numerous firms have completely reorganized their businesses to address this demographic. Many have split into two subsidiaries, one continuing to concentrate on the very high end, advisor-led business, and a separate offering with a dedicated focus on the mass affluent segment.”

What’s more, the greatest wealth transfer in history is underway as the baby boomer generation hands assets over to its heirs – a redistribution that research firm Cerulli Associates expects to top US$80 trillion by 2045.

All this spells a massive opportunity for wealth managers – but not all are necessarily ready to rise to the occasion.

For one thing, expectations are changing in a way that doesn’t always favor traditional providers. Raised on digital services, “most of the new generation of high net worth individuals (HNWI) are going to change their ancestors’ advisors for firms that provide automation and self-service capabilities, where advisors are more efficient, and they have a more trustworthy experience,” says Omar Bashir, Technical Director for Financial Services at Thoughtworks.

This new generation also has an abundance of options. “Online wealth managers such as Wealthfront and Betterment have made amazing products available, and have made it very easy for investors to onboard quickly and trade or invest in a variety of asset classes,” Bhavin Shah, Principal Consultant, Wealth Management and Capital Markets at Thoughtworks, notes. “Even traditional wealth management firms are now expected to have hassle-free onboarding, digital experiences, and intuitive user interfaces. Investors used to apps like Spotify and Netflix, where everything seems to be personalized, have come to expect something similar in financial services.”

Younger investors are also increasingly conscious about where their money is invested, with one study by Barclays showing 40% of HNWIs under 40 have not just considered responsible investment principles but have already put them into practice.