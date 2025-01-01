Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Data and AI Back
Sue Visic
Alumni

Sue Visic

Director, Data & AI Practice, Australia

I joined Thoughtworks in Australia as Principal Consultant in 2013. Since then, I am proud to have helped many of our clients develop and deliver large scale technology transformation programs. I have enjoyed building high performing teams and partnering with clients on complex problems. 

 

I am passionate about the use of data to solve business challenges. In 2020, I was appointed Director of our Data and AI Practice, ensuring we deliver high quality data and AI solutions for our clients.

 

I live near Melbourne with my family.

 



 