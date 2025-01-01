Sue Visic Director, Data & AI Practice, Australia

I joined Thoughtworks in Australia as Principal Consultant in 2013. Since then, I am proud to have helped many of our clients develop and deliver large scale technology transformation programs. I have enjoyed building high performing teams and partnering with clients on complex problems.

I am passionate about the use of data to solve business challenges. In 2020, I was appointed Director of our Data and AI Practice, ensuring we deliver high quality data and AI solutions for our clients.

I live near Melbourne with my family.







