Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Data and AI Back
Sue Visic
Alumni

Sue Visic

Director, Data & AI Practice, Australia

I joined Thoughtworks in Australia as Principal Consultant in 2013. Since then, I am proud to have helped many of our clients develop and deliver large scale technology transformation programs. I have enjoyed building high performing teams and partnering with clients on complex problems. 

 

I am passionate about the use of data to solve business challenges. In 2020, I was appointed Director of our Data and AI Practice, ensuring we deliver high quality data and AI solutions for our clients.

 

I live near Melbourne with my family.

 



 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.