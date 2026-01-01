Jainish Shah

Jainish ShahSenior Consultant
With around a decade of experience spanning product management, business analysis, software development and Agile delivery, I enjoy bringing together people, technology and business to turn complex problems into meaningful outcomes.
My work focuses on product thinking, Agile ways of working, stakeholder collaboration and continuous improvement. I enjoy facilitating conversations, helping teams navigate ambiguity and creating spaces for people to learn and share. I am also exploring how Generative AI and AI-powered workflows can augment the way product and delivery teams work.
Skills
Product: Product management, product strategy, product discovery, roadmapping, backlog management, business analysis
Agile: Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), Scrum, Sprint planning, PI planning, Agile delivery, facilitation, Agile adoption, continuous improvement
Collaboration: Stakeholder management, design thinking, workshop facilitation, team enablement, knowledge sharing
AI: Generative AI, AI-powered automation, prompt engineering, custom agents, Atlassian Rovo
Tools: SQL, Jira, Confluence, Miro, Mural, Figma
Certifications: Certified SAFe 6 Practitioner, Certified Scrum Professional – Product Owner (CSP-PO), Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Certified Agile Leader (CAL-1), Generative AI Leader – Google Cloud